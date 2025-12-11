BJP to complete organisational restructuring by December 20

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Wednesday decided to complete reconstitution of all organisational units of the party at the district level by December 20 and prepare a roadmap for effective delivery of welfare programmes of the central and state governments to the people.

This was decided at a state-level organisational workshop at the state BJP office in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, national BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and state BJP president Manmohan Samal.

The major thrust of the workshop was to maximise public outreach which is possible only through booth-level committees. With about 38,000 booth committees, a large number of them were not effective as evident from the 2024 Assembly election results. Many BJP candidates lost the Assembly election with a narrow margin due to lack of support from the booth-level committees.

After elaborate discussion on organisational issues, the meeting attended by state office-bearers, presidents of different Morchas, district presidents and Pravaris decided to reconstitute booth committees wherever necessary, strengthen Shakti Kendras with the appointment of Shakti Kendra Pramukhs and form Mandal (block) committees by the scheduled date.