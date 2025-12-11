Fulfil demands or face strike from January, warns Odisha Medical Services Association

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA) has threatened to launch a statewide strike from January if the state government fails to fulfil their demands by the end of December.

OMSA state president Dr Kishore Chandra Mishra said government doctors across the state will boycott work and refrain from attending OPDs as part of the agitation.

The doctors have been demanding dynamic assured career progression (DACP), reconstitution of the medical cadres, salary on par with central pay scale, transparent transfer policies for medical officers, health insurance coverage and several others. They alleged that despite several rounds of talks with the state government over their demands, no concrete steps have been taken so far.

Dr Mishra said timely DACP is of paramount importance and 18 states have already implemented it except Odisha and a few others.

“Delays in holding departmental promotion committee meetings and DACP have led to frustration and de-motivation among doctors, causing unnecessary administrative and professional hurdles,” he added.