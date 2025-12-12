Failure in home delivery of NFSA ration: Odisha HC seeks government response on petition

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the state government to file its counter affidavit within two weeks in response to a PIL alleging failure in implementing key provisions of the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, even a decade after its enactment.

President of the Committee for Legal Aid to Poor (CLAP) Bikash Das filed the PIL naming the chief secretary, the commissioner-cum-secretary of the Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Department, and chairperson of the Odisha State Food Commission as opposite parties.

On December 9, the division bench of Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman sought response from the state within two weeks after additional government advocate (AGA) Debashis Tripathy sought time to obtain instructions and file a counter. The bench also granted the petitioner to file a rejoinder within one week after the court reopens following the Christmas vacation. The matter has been listed for further hearing on January 13.

The PIL contended that the state has not operationalised doorstep delivery of foodgrains to Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) outlets as mandated under Section 12 of the NFSA. It also alleged that Odisha has failed to adopt special measures for vulnerable communities in remote, hilly and tribal regions as required under Section 30 of the Act.

Das argued that the non-implementation of these provisions has resulted in serious hardship for eligible households, amounting to a violation of their constitutional Right to Food.

The petition sought court directions to ensure that TPDS outlets are located within 2 km of beneficiary settlements and that mobile ration delivery vans be introduced for elderly persons, persons with disabilities, individuals affected by leprosy or HIV, critically-ill patients and remote tribal populations.