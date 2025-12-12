Fire breaks out at hookah bar in Bhubaneswar; no injury reported

BHUBANESWAR: Days after the devastating Goa nightclub fire that claimed 25 lives, a major blaze erupted at a hookah bar in Bhubaneswar on Friday. Odisha Fire and Emergency Service received information about the fire at the No Limit hookah bar at about 9 am.

At least seven firefighting vehicles rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. The fire personnel took the stairs to reach the third floor of the building, where the rooftop bar was running.



It took about an hour to douse the blaze completely. The fire officers said no injury was reported, and an investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of the accident.



"Many inflammable materials were used for decorative purposes inside the hookah bar and they were gutted in the fire accident. Preliminary probe suggests the blaze may have erupted either due to a short circuit or because of lighting incense during morning prayer rituals," said a fire officer.



The excise department said a license was not provided to No Limit to serve liquor, and it was offering only hookah to the customers. However, sources said it was clandestinely serving liquor to the customers too and was open till late night. Meanwhile, the police said they are looking into the matter, and further action will be taken accordingly.