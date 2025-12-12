Odisha Congress rift deepens as Moquim’s letter to Sonia sparks high command row

BHUBANESWAR: With disciplinary action against senior leader and former Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim almost certain following his outburst against party high command including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, the state Congress seems to be split wide open on the issue.

Moquim had raised hackles after he shot off a letter to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi accusing OPCC chief Bhakta Charan Das of pushing the party into a pit with Rahul and Kharge contributing to the declining fortunes in the state.

Several senior leaders including former OPCC president Jayadev Jena criticised Moquim’s remarks while others like Narasingha Mishra said he had the right to raise issues concerning the party. Jena said there was nothing wrong in having differences with state party chief Das and raising organisational matters following the humiliating defeat in the recent Nuapada bypoll. However, Moquim had crossed a line by targeting the high command.

“His statements against Rahul Gandhi and Kharge should be seen as anti-party activities,” Jena said, adding he should not have raised questions on the age of Kharge and also not made his letter public. “It appears that Moquim is preparing to leave the party,” Jena said.