Gas-based cremation at Rs 2,000 as Bhubaneswar's revamped Satya Nagar crematorium opens to public

BHUBANESWAR: The renovated Satya Nagar crematorium was opened for public use on Friday, offering multiple services including modern gas-based cremation at Rs 2,000.

Spread over 8,000 sq mtr area, the revamped facility has been developed by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) at a cost of `3.22 crore. Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, who inaugurated the crematorium, said the new facility will offer a clean, safe and dignified environment for performing last rites.

“The redevelopment was aimed at transforming the crematorium into a modern, sustainable, efficient and culturally sensitive facility, ensuring improved amenities and seamless operations,” the minister said.

Mayor Sulochana Das said the revamped crematorium has a redesigned entrance with controlled access, security room, administrative office having space for crematorium management and record-keeping, dedicated platform for per-cremation rituals, Shradh pindis, provisions of water points, shade, seating for accompanying family members, water body for religious rites and purification rituals, planned parking area for cars, two-wheelers and hearse vans, directional signage and green buffer zones among other facilities.