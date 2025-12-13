Gas-based cremation at Rs 2,000 as Bhubaneswar's revamped Satya Nagar crematorium opens to public

BHUBANESWAR: The renovated Satya Nagar crematorium was opened for public use on Friday, offering multiple services including modern gas-based cremation at Rs 2,000.
Spread over 8,000 sq mtr area, the revamped facility has been developed by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) at a cost of `3.22 crore. Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, who inaugurated the crematorium, said the new facility will offer a clean, safe and dignified environment for performing last rites.
“The redevelopment was aimed at transforming the crematorium into a modern, sustainable, efficient and culturally sensitive facility, ensuring improved amenities and seamless operations,” the minister said.
Mayor Sulochana Das said the revamped crematorium has a redesigned entrance with controlled access, security room, administrative office having space for crematorium management and record-keeping, dedicated platform for per-cremation rituals, Shradh pindis, provisions of water points, shade, seating for accompanying family members, water body for religious rites and purification rituals, planned parking area for cars, two-wheelers and hearse vans, directional signage and green buffer zones among other facilities.
BMC officials said two additional wooden cremation platforms have been created along with the existing four to increase the capacity. Apart from wooden piers, the facility will also offer gas-based cremation to help promote eco-friendly operations.
While people will pay for wooden piers as per requirement, the fee for gas-based cremation has been fixed at Rs 2,000. For beneficiaries covered under Harishchandra Sahayata Yojana, the expenses will be managed from the scheme fund, while for unclaimed bodies, the expenses will be collected from police department, the officials said adding, arrangements of power backup for the gas-based crematorium have also been put in place.
“Wood supply and trolley service as well as Brahmin service for Mukhagni, Patha Shradh etc., have also been planned in the crematorium at Satya Nagar besides those at Aiginia, Dharma Vihar and Jalimanda in the near future,” BMC officials said.