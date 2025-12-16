Bhubaneswar to get global visa application centre soon

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant development, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday approved the proposal of Global Visa Centre World to open a visa application centre in the capital city of Bhubaneswar.

The proposed visa centre will operate from Babasaheb Ambedkar Bus Terminal building at Baramunda. The state government will provide 3,000 sq ft of space for the visa services facility.

Issuing a statement, the chief minister’s office (CMO) said establishment of the Global Visa Application Centre in the city will hugely benefit the people of the state, who had to travel to cities like Kolkata, Delhi or Hyderabad for visa-related services. The centre is a result of the long-standing demand from the people of the state, the CMO said.

“This decision of the chief minister is expected to enhance ease of doing business and facilitate international travel for residents apart from saving huge travel costs, time and logistical hurdles faced by people intending to travel abroad, said the CMO.

Global Visa Centre World offers visa and consular services to many countries, particularly the Schengen area covering 29 European countries.