Centre urged to raise parboiled rice quota of Odisha to 25 lakh tonne

BHUBANESWAR: A delegation of MPs and MLAs from the state led by Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday called on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution minister Pralhad Joshi in New Delhi and sought an increase in offtake of parboiled rice by Food Corporation of India (FCI) from the state in the interest of farmers.

The delegation requested that the quantity of parboiled rice lifted from Odisha to the central pool be enhanced from the existing 20 lakh metric tonne to 25 lakh metric tonne. A formal memorandum to this effect was submitted to the Union minister.

The delegation expressed gratitude to the Centre for increasing the state’s rice procurement target for the 2024-25 kharif and rabi seasons from 50 lakh tonne to 58 lakh tonne. “The enhanced procurement has boosted the confidence of the farming community and ensured smooth and timely procurement operations in the state,” they said.

They pointed out that Odisha produces a substantial quantity of parboiled rice and that procurement for the 2025-26 kharif season has already begun, making immediate lifting of parboiled rice essential.

In view of the situation, they reiterated the demand to raise the parboiled rice offtake for both kharif and rabi seasons under the central pool to 25 lakh tonne. They stated that the prompt lifting of surplus parboiled rice by the FCI would significantly benefit Odisha’s farmers while also strengthening the country’s food security system.