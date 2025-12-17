Man attacked on road over past dispute in Cuttack

CUTTACK: A 30-year-old man sustained grievous injuries on Tuesday after allegedly being attacked with a chopper on the road in broad daylight, at Shankhatras market within Cuttack Sadar police limits over past dispute.

The injured, Sujit Rout of Balabhadrapur Shankarpur locality in Cuttack city, is currently receiving treatment at the SCB medical college and hospital here. Police have detained 55-year-old Basant Das, a non-veg shop owner, in this connection.

As per police, Rout and his friends had reportedly assaulted Das in Chhatra Bazar area following a quarrel over parking three days back. Since then, Das had been holding a grudge against the group. Police said Rout is a professional criminal and had been hiding at his relative’s place after committing a crime recently. Over 30 criminal cases are pending against him.

On the day, he had gone to the nearby market when Das on finding him, started chasing and eventually attacked Rout with a chopper.