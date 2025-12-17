Moquim’s letter drafted by BJP team, says OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das

BHUBANESWAR: Day after expelling senior leader Mohammed Moquim from the party, president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Bhakta Charan Das on Tuesday alleged the letter written by the former to Sonia Gandhi was drafted by a BJP team.

Talking to mediapersons here after returning from New Delhi, the OPCC president said Moquim himself could not have written the letter. “The letter was drafted by a BJP team and he only signed it. A major part of it was related to national leadership of Congress. Only three paragraphs were on Odisha Congress and the rest of the letter targeted the national leaders,” he said.

Stating that he wishes the best for Moquim’s future political steps, Das said he had lifted his earlier suspension thinking that he will be an asset for the party. On the future of Moquim’s daughter Sofia Firdous, who is the Congress MLA from Cuttack-Barabati Assembly seat, Das said she is an emerging leader of the party.

Moquim did not react to the statement of the OPCC president. “I am no longer in Congress and do not want to comment on his statements,” he said and added that he will decide on his future course of action after discussing the situation with his followers and supporters.