NMA okays tourism projects at Khandagiri, Udayagiri

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has received No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the National Monument Authority (NMA) for implementation of the integrated tourism development projects at Khandagiri and Udayagiri in the state capital.

The proposed project cost is approximately Rs 52 crore, with revised estimates currently under process in line with approval conditions.

Deputy CM Pravati Parida, who reviewed the proposed projects at both the sites, said it will significantly amplify visitors’ experience, improve urban aesthetics and strengthen Bhubaneswar’s position as a leading heritage and cultural tourism destination in the country.

During the review, she assessed the planned interventions aimed at improving public amenities, accessibility, interpretation and overall urban integration around the heritage sites.

Tourism officials said the projects have been conceptualised in strict conformity with ASI regulations, protected and regulated area norms and established principles of heritage-sensitive tourism development.