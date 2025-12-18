Focus on boosting grassroots connect, highlight failure of government, advises Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR : Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday advised party leaders to concentrate on strengthening grassroots connection and highlight failure of the state government before the people.

The BJD president was interacting with a delegation of party leaders from Nuapada organisational district at the Naveen Niwas here. Stating that such temporary defeat won’t weaken the BJD, he urged party members to maintain a united face and stop the blame game over the electoral defeat.

BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra asked leaders to start preparing for the upcoming panchayat and urban local bodies elections scheduled in 2027. “Leaders and workers should strive to regain people’s trust and strengthen the party,” he added.

The delegation from Nuapada included the district president, working president and other senior leaders. During discussion, the delegation alleged that farmers in Nuapada had been facing financial hardship due to delay by the government in procuring paddy from the district.

This is the first formal meeting of the BJD president with leaders from Nuapada district after the party’s debacle in the by-election. BJD candidate Snehangini Chhuria had finished third behind BJP and Congress candidates Jay Dholakia and Ghasiram Majhi respectively.