National Herald case: Congress tries to gherao Odisha BJP office

BHUBANESWAR: Hundreds of Congress workers on Wednesday staged a protest alleging harassment of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Several party leaders and workers including OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das were detained while proceeding to gherao state headquarters of the BJP. The Congress workers had a scuffle with the police before they were detained and prevented from proceeding further.

Addressing mediapersons, Das said the court has made it clear that there is no merit in the National Herald case and no criminal offence has been established.

“For the last 10 years, the BJP has targeted and humiliated the Gandhi family, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, by misusing power and dragging them into a case that has now been exposed as baseless,” he added.

Das said now that the truth has come out, the BJP should express regret before the people for misusing investigative agencies against the Gandhi family. He announced that the state Congress will organise a series of protests against the BJP over the issue.

“Tomorrow, there will be district-level dharnas followed by a torch rally the next day, culminating in a protest march to the Gandhi statue in the capital city” he added.