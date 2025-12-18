Odisha to set up Rs 400 crore semiconductor CoE at IIIT-BBS, says CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR : The state government will establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in semiconductor materials and devices at IIIT-Bhubaneswar at an estimated cost of `400 crore, informed Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday.

Addressing the valedictory session of Indocrypt 2025, India’s flagship international conference on cryptography and information security, hosted by IIIT-Bhubaneswar, the chief minister said the proposed centre will focus on skill development, research, innovation and industry collaboration in semiconductor design and manufacturing, in alignment with India’s National Semiconductor Mission.

“This initiative reflects the state’s commitment to advanced technology research, cyber security and digital governance,” he added.

Expressing pride over organisation of Indocrypt in Odisha for the first time, Majhi said the event underlined the growing academic and research stature of IIIT-Bhubaneswar. “Cryptography and cyber security have become central to governance, economic activity, national security and public trust in an increasingly data-driven world,” he said.

Highlighting Odisha’s rapid adoption of digital platforms, the CM said cyber security was critical for public service delivery, land and revenue records, e-governance services and disaster early-warning systems. Outlining the state government’s long-term vision for IIIT-Bhubaneswar, he announced plans to significantly strengthen the institute’s physical and research infrastructure.