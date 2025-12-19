Expelled Congress leader Moquim meets former minister Bijoy; fuels new party talks

BHUBANESWAR: Expelled Congress leader Mohammed Moquim on Thursday met veteran leader and former minister Bijoy Mohapatra at the latter’s residence here, fuelling speculations of formation of a new political outfit.

Both the leaders, however, declined to share details of the meeting even as they hinted that some developments are likely in 2026. Mohapatra said the meeting with Moquim was personal in nature and there was no political discussion between them. “The political situation in the state is now fluid and nothing can be said what will happen in the next two to three months,” he said.

Moquim said he will visit different places in the state to interact with leaders belonging to various political parties who are his well-wishers, before taking a decision about his future. This process is likely to take a month, he added.

Stating that there was no question of him returning to Congress, Moquim said his letter to Sonia Gandhi has already started having an impact as several national Congress leaders have discussed the situation with him after his expulsion. “A group of senior Congress leaders have also discussed with the high command about the matter,” he said. Moquim, however, said he still believes in the Congress ideology and his next course of action will be clear within a month.