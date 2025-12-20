14-year-old rape survivor delivers baby in Cuttack

CUTTACK: A 14-year-old girl from Maniabandha area, who was allegedly raped a few months ago, gave birth to a boy in a private hospital in Pratap Nagari recently.

The survivor, a Class X student, was admitted to the hospital on December 14 and delivered the boy the same day. Hospital authorities informed Cuttack Sadar police station, following which a case was registered and the child welfare committee (CWC) informed.

Cuttack Sadar IIC Tushar Kant Sethi said, “A case was registered on the basis of zero FIR and subsequently the case was transferred to Maniabandha police station.” Meanwhile, the survivor’s mother filed a separate FIR at Maniabandh police station, where she stated that her daughter was returning from school around 10 months back, when two men took her near Rengali bridge and raped her.

The minor did not tell anyone about the incident out of fear. Her family came to know about it when she was seven months pregnant, her mother stated in the FIR. According to sources, the survivor had stopped going to school for the last six months.

The survivor and her baby were discharged from the hospital on December 16 and are currently under institutional care, a senior CWC official said. “Apart from mental pressure, victim is also going through postpartum depression. She is now being counselled to enable her in appearing the examination,” he added.

“We had to face a lot of difficulties towards filling up her form for annual HSC examination. Even one of our staff had to visit her house for filling up form,” said a teacher of the school on condition of anonymity.

While Cuttack SP (Rural) Vinit Agrawal did not respond to calls, Maniabandha IIC Priya Ranjan Nayak refused to reveal further details of the case.