CM Majhi asserts commitment to AI-led governance in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday reiterated his commitment to artificial intelligence (AI)-led governance with welfare of people as the guiding principle behind all scientific innovations.

In a virtual address to the ‘Regional AI Impact Summit’ held at Lok Seva Bhawan here, the chief minister said the government is not only adopting AI but also laying the foundation for an AI-powered Odisha. This will strengthen governance, speed of service delivery and empower the common people, he said.

Minister for Electronics and IT Mukesh Mahaling said the vision of the government is firmly rooted in the goals of Samrudhha Odisha and Viksit Bharat. Use of AI is based on basic principles of providing benefit to people and being a part of their progress, he said.

Addressing the summit, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja shared his optimism and vision for AI use to strengthen last-mile delivery of public goods and services. “India has achieved significant success with digital public infrastructure and a similar strategy must be adopted to advance AI and unlock greater use of the technology,” he added.

E&IT secretary Vishal Dev said the state government has entered into partnerships with organisations like OpenAI to support capacity building for students and government officials along with Wadhwani AI for helping students, researchers or professionals in any sector.