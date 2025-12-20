IMD forecasts dense fog for next two days in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: As the winter chill continues, the state is now set to covered in a blanket of fog. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast dense fog (visibility up to 50 m) at several places in Odisha for two days.

As per the national weather forecaster, dense fog is expected at one or two places in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal and Sambalpur districts on Saturday morning. Shallow to moderate fog is likely to occur at a few places in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput and Sambalpur districts during the period.

The regional met office has forecast dense fog in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur districts and shallow to moderate fog in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput and Sambalpur districts on Sunday morning.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “Dense, shallow and moderate fog conditions are prevailing in parts of the state due to prevailing calm winds and moisture availability. On Friday morning, very dense fog (visibility under 50 m) occurred at one or two places in Sundargarh district and shallow to moderate fog was reported at a few places in Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda districts.”