NGT issues notice to Odisha government, Nalco over railway siding in Angul

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT), East Zone bench in Kolkata, recently issued notice to multiple authorities on a petition alleging violations of environmental norms in the construction of a railway siding by Nalco Ltd in Angul district.

The petition was filed by Pradeep Kumar Biswal and two other residents of Golabandha village, who challenged the consent to establish (CTE) granted by the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) to Nalco Ltd.

The CTE permits establishment of a railway siding for handling and transportation of coal up to 15,000 metric tonnes per day over 16.23 acres spanning 31 plots in Sankerjang and Golabandha Mouza under Banarpal tehsil.

After hearing advocates Sankar Prasad Pani and Ashutosh Padhy for the petitioners, the bench comprising Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi (judicial member) and Ishwar Singh (expert member), observed that the matter raises substantial questions relating to environment under the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010.

In the order uploaded on Thursday, notices were issued to the respondents seeking replies within a month. Counsels appeared for the OSPCB and Central Pollution Control Board, while the Registry was directed to issue notice to the chief secretary of Odisha, the district collector of Angul and the executive director of Nalco Ltd. The matter has been listed for further consideration on February 2, 2026.