Odisha eyes two higher education institutions in each block: Minister Suraj Suryabanshi

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha plans to establish two higher education institutions in every block and at least one multidisciplinary education and research university in each district by 2047, Higher Education minister Suraj Suryabanshi said on Friday.

The state also aims to place two of its institutions among the world’s top 500 universities by 2036, the minister said. Addressing a sensitisation workshop on the Odisha Vision Document 2036 and 2047, organised by the Higher Education department for vice-chancellors, college principals and regional directors of education, he said the vision document outlines four key parameters for the development of higher education in the state.

These include achieving a Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) of 50 per cent by 2036 and 60 per cent by 2047, promoting gender parity and inclusion of students from backward sections, enhancing graduate employability, and expanding access to higher education institutions while securing global rankings.

Emphasising that these parameters would guide future reforms, Suryabanshi said focused and coordinated efforts by higher education institutions were essential to ensure inclusive growth and realise the vision of Viksit Odisha for Viksit Bharat.

Highlighting inclusion-oriented initiatives, the minister said 11.25 per cent reservation has been provided for SEBC students in admissions to higher education institutions. He added that the Cabinet has approved the Odisha State Public Universities (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Bill, 2025, which seeks to introduce a uniform reservation framework for direct recruitment of teachers across all state public universities.

The minister also said the recently launched Videsh Sikhshya Bruti Scheme for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students from families with an annual income below `12 lakh would bring meaningful change.