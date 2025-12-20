Three-day national level dog show kicks off in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Over 95 German Shepherds participated on the inaugural day of the 67th, 68th and 69th All Breeds All India Level Championship Dog Show, which commenced at the OUAT Veterinary College ground here on Friday.

Organised by the The Orissa Kennel Club (OKC) in collaboration with the Kennel Club of India (KCI), the apex body governing canine affairs in the country, the event witnessed agility and other quality of the certified dog at the German Shepherd Dog Confederation (Kalinga Chapters) specialty event, inaugurated by OUAT vice-chancellor Pravat Kumar Roul. The show was judged by Jochen Prall from Germany.

The three-day programme will also feature ‘All Breeds Championship dog shows’, obedience trials and other events, attracting thousands of visitors. The 67th and 68th All Breeds Championship Dog shows is scheduled to be inaugurated by Law minister Prithviraj Harichandan on Sunday. These championship shows will be judged by FCI all-breed judges Igor Vyguzov and Oleg Vasilyev from Russia.

“For over three decades, OKC has been organising the annual National Level Dog shows, the only Kennel Club of India-approved and affiliated championship show in Odisha. This year, the response has been exceptional, with a record participation of over 300 entries across various categories,” said OKC president and German Shepherd Dog Confederation (Kalinga Chapters) secretary Subrat Prusti.