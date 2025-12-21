Another 17-year-old gang-raped in Bhubaneswar, two arrested

BHUBANESWAR: Even as uproar over the recent Dhauli gang-rape is yet to die down, another 17-year-old girl became victim of a similar traumatic event after she was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men here on Thursday. The two accused were arrested on Saturday.

The incident took place under Saheed Nagar police limits. As per the complaint lodged by the victim on Friday, one of the accused was her acquaintance.

The victim alleged that he had called her to his rented accommodation on Thursday afternoon on the pretext of providing her job of a data entry operator. However, after she reached his house, the latter and his accomplice who was also present at the spot, allegedly raped her.

On receiving a complaint, police registered a case under section 70(2) of BNS and section 6 of POCSO Act. A scientific team visited the spot and collected evidence as part of their investigation.

DCP Jagmohan Meena said police teams were immediately formed to nab the accused. “Both the accused were apprehended on Saturday and produced in a court here. Further investigation is underway,” he added.

The incident took place days after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by a group of miscreants near Lingipur canal road while she was returning from Dhauli along with her cousin. So far, police have arrested three men, including prime accused Happy Bhoi, while two others are still at large.

In another development earlier in the day, Capital police detained two youths for allegedly passing lewd remarks at a woman in IG Park here.