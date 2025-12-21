Denizens treated to their favourite dogs in action in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Denizens and pet lovers were treated to an impressive display of dog breeds on the second day of the 67th, 68th and 69th All Breeds All-India Level Championship Dog Show, at OUAT Veterinary College ground here on Saturday.

The national-level dog show registered around 300 entries covering over 30 different breeds competing in the SK Ray Memorial All Breeds Show. The obedience trail completion was also organised to demonstrate the usefulness and versatility of trained dogs.

From Golden Retrievers and Labradors to German Shepherds and Rottweiler, the venue turned out to be the most cherished spot for the pet lovers who got a chance to see their favourite dogs in action. However, Miniature Schnauzer, a German breed of small dog, remained the centre of attraction.

The breed participated for the first time in the dog show organised by the Orissa Kennel Club (OKC). A participant from Chhattisgarh had brought it to the event, said OKC president Subrat Prusti.

Prusti said the programme also offered dog lovers a chance to interact with top breeders, exhibitors and owners, and learn about the special care required for their pets at home, given the hot and humid condition of our landscape. “It was an opportunity for us to know about different dog breeds, their behaviour and care which will help us when we pass out as veterinarians,” said Ananya a student from the veterinary college in OUAT.

The 67th and 68th All Breeds Championship Dog shows will take place on Sunday. Organisers said OKC has partnered with Our Dogs Inc to ensure international publicity of the event and place Bhubaneswar prominently on the global dog show map. The volunteers also conduct Rabies awareness initiatives for visitors.