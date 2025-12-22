OSCPCR launches probe into gang-rape of minor girl in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) has launched its investigation into the alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl by two men under Saheed Nagar police limits on December 18.
“We have held discussions about the incident with district child protection officer. Two members of district child protection unit will meet the victim on Monday and collect the details of the crime from her,” said OSCPCR chairperson Babita Patra adding, further steps will be taken after they submit a report to the commission.
Meanwhile, the Crime Branch of Odisha Police is also set to designate the incident as a Red Flag case and monitor its investigation. Police said only two accused were involved in the crime.
“After receiving a complaint on December 19, a case was registered and a search operation launched immediately to nab the accused. Both were apprehended from the city,” said an officer of Saheed Nagar police station.
The latest incident has also sparked a political outcry with the Opposition attacking the government for failing to curb crime against women in the state. Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Sunday came down heavily on the state government over the alleged gang-rape of the 17-year-old girl in Saheed Nagar.
Taking to X, the former chief minister said the capital city has become unsafe for women. Describing the incident as deeply shocking, he asked, “When will the BJP government wake up? What has happened to the rule of law in the state?”
Alleging that the BJP government was unable to ensure a safe environment for its citizens, the BJD president cautioned that it should become alert before the situation worsens.
“The government should act promptly to tighten security measures and take strong and decisive action to stop crimes against women,” he said.