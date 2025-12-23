Odisha government notifies 24 new NACs across 14 districts

BHUBANESWAR: Even as it has set a target to urbanise 60 per cent of the state by 2047, the government on Monday announced creation of notified area councils in 24 towns across 14 districts.

The Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department authorities have also issued draft notification for upgradation of five NACs into municipalities.

Officials said the final notification on constitution of new NACs has been issued for Pallahara in Angul district, Simulia in Balasore, Sohela in Bargarh, Tihidi and Dhusuri in Bhadrak, Salipur, Badamba and Narasinghpur in Cuttack, Gondia in Dhenkanal, Jagannathprasad and Patrapur in Ganjam, Narla and Jayapatna in Kalahandi, Tangi in Khurda, Borigumma in Koraput, Betnoti, Bangiriposi, Chitrada, Kaptipada and Rasgobindpur in Mayurbhanj, Bissamcuttack in Rayagada, Bamra and Rengali in Sambalpur and Birmaharajpur in Sonepur.

Similarly, Boudhgarh in Boudh, Bhanjanagar, Kabisuryanagar and Polsara in Ganjam and Karanjia in Mayurbhanj will be upgraded as municipalities and the draft notification for their constitution issued, officials said.

The state presently has 115 urbal local bodies (ULBs) including 62 NACs, 48 municipalities and five corporations. With the announcement of the new NACs, the state will now have 139 ULBs comprising 86 NACs, 48 municipalities and five corporations.