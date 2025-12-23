Odisha government to conduct special audit of customised forest department vehicles

BHUBANESWAR: Days after Forest and Environment minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia said a probe would be conducted into the alleged irregularities in procurement and customisation of vehicles meant for the field officers, the state government has ordered a special audit of the office of the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) in this regard.

In an official order, the minister has directed the Environment and Climate Change department to initiate a special audit of the office of the PCCF (wildlife) through the special audit team of the Accountant General (A&E), Odisha with special emphasis on the entire process of procurement and customisation of vehicles.

The minister in his order underlined that media reports have indicated large-scale irregularities in procurement and customisation of the vehicles to be used by the field forest officers. Taking cognisance of the allegations, he has directed the additional chief secretary, Forest department to treat the matter as ‘most urgent’ and ensure the special audit is conducted immediately.

Sources said, the team would ascertain whether unnecessary expenditure has been incurred in procurement and modification of vehicles and whether due processes for such financial transactions have been followed properly. “Action as per rules would be initiated if anyone is found guilty,” the sources added.