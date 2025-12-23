Odisha government to conduct special audit of customised forest department vehicles

BHUBANESWAR: Days after Forest and Environment minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia said a probe would be conducted into the alleged irregularities in procurement and customisation of vehicles meant for the field officers, the state government has ordered a special audit of the office of the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) in this regard.
In an official order, the minister has directed the Environment and Climate Change department to initiate a special audit of the office of the PCCF (wildlife) through the special audit team of the Accountant General (A&E), Odisha with special emphasis on the entire process of procurement and customisation of vehicles.
The minister in his order underlined that media reports have indicated large-scale irregularities in procurement and customisation of the vehicles to be used by the field forest officers. Taking cognisance of the allegations, he has directed the additional chief secretary, Forest department to treat the matter as ‘most urgent’ and ensure the special audit is conducted immediately.
Sources said, the team would ascertain whether unnecessary expenditure has been incurred in procurement and modification of vehicles and whether due processes for such financial transactions have been followed properly. “Action as per rules would be initiated if anyone is found guilty,” the sources added.
Earlier, Singhkhuntia had announced that the Forest department will investigate the purchase and modification of SUVs meant for wildlife monitoring and patrolling on the basis of allegations of irregularities in such expenditure. Responding to questions of mediapersons, he had said that patrolling vehicles are procured and modified after being approved at the PCCF level, as per the requisition of the DFOs. A fleet of vehicles had been purchased and modified last year.
“However, if the money spent on modification of vehicles is beyond requirement, appropriate action will be initiated. When question of illegality arises, our government will investigate it,” Singhkhuntia had said.
As per reports, the state government had inducted around 140 vehicles including 51 all-terrain vehicles for different forest divisions last year. The government had also informed the Assembly earlier this year that a total of 51 Mahindra Thar vehicles had been procured by Forest department in 2024-25 fiscal at a cost of around Rs 7.14 crore while an additional Rs 5.25 crore had been spent towards modification. The vehicles had been procured for monitoring and regular patrolling in non-motorable roads inside forests.