Odisha's rice woes resolved as Centre approves lifting of four lakh tonne

BHUBANESWAR : The woes of the state government over disposal of surplus rice have finally been laid to rest with the Centre further revising the paddy procurement estimate (in term of rice) for kharif marketing season 2024-25 from 58 lakh tonne to 62 lakh tonne.

In a recent communication to the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has conveyed its approval for further lifting additional 4 lakh tonne of custom milled rice (CMR) from the state to central pool.

Earlier on October 15, the ministry had revised the paddy procurement estimate by 8 lakh tonne in shape of rice.

The original estimate for Odisha for KMS 2024-25 was 50 lakh tonne of rice as against the availability of 62.82 lakh tonne with the state government after a record procurement of 92.64 lakh tonne of paddy under decentralised paddy procurement system.

Having a surplus of 12 lakh tonne after meeting the food needs of the people covered under National Food Security Act (NFSA) and State Food Security Scheme (SFSS) and delivery of CMR to the Food Corporation of India (FCI), the state government had requested the Centre to lift the surplus rice for the greater interest of the farmers.