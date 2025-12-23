One more held by CBI in police SI recruitment scam in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested a Bihar native in connection with the police sub-inspector (SI) recruitment scam. The accused Amit Bharati was apprehended after prime accused Sankar Prusty revealed his involvement in the inter-state fraud.

Sources said Sankar and his two associates Sagar Gouda and Suresh Nayak underwent marathon grilling during their three-day police remand. Sankar’s remand ended on Monday, said defence lawyer Jayaram Mallick.

Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) had entrusted ITI Limited, a central PSU in Kolkata, with the charge of conducting the SI recruitment examination. ITI Limited had sublet the work to Silicon Tech Lab and key tasks were given to Panchsoft Technologies headed by Sankar.

Both Sankar and Silicon’s promoter Suresh Nayak were earlier apprehended by the Crime Branch. As the CBI widens its probe, sources said, an SP-rank officer of OPRB has reportedly been summoned to appear before it for questioning in connection with the case.