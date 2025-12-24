12-floor multi-level parking, indoor sporting complex to come up at SCB

BHUBANESWAR: In a much-needed move to resolve the vehicle parking problem at SCB medical college and hospital, Cuttack, the state government on Tuesday decided to develop a multi-level parking complex (G+16) over 6.51 acre within the hospital campus.

The facility will cater to patients and attendants of both SCBMCH and Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre. Parking will be available up to 12 floors, while the remaining floors will house administrative offices, an anatomy block and B Pharm and D Pharm colleges.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who reviewed key programmes and projects of the Health and Family Welfare department at Lok Seva Bhawan, with a major focus on the redevelopment of SCBMCH.

Detailed discussions were held on transforming SCB, the state’s largest medical institution, into a world-class medical education and healthcare hub. Considering the daily footfall of thousands of patients and attendants, special emphasis was laid on strengthening infrastructure, including parking facilities.

It was also decided to develop facilities for indoor games and a swimming pool in line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy 2020, to promote students’ well-being and reduce academic stress. The CM directed the department to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) at the earliest.

Majhi also reviewed the progress of 13 housing towers under construction near SCB, comprising 672 residential units and hostel facilities for 2,244 students. He instructed officials to expedite completion of the project.