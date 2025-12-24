Bhubaneswar hotels to ring in Christmas with gala dinners

BHUBANESWAR: As Christmas eve is just a day away, hotels across Bhubaneswar are pulling out all the stops to ring in the festive cheer with themed dinners, carnivals and live music.

With curated menus, family-friendly carnivals and musical evenings, the hospitality sector of the state capital appears ready to welcome the Christmas spirit, offering visitors multiple ways to celebrate the season.

At Mayfair Lagoon in Jayadev Vihar, the celebrations begin with a Christmas Eve dinner at Tea Pot on Wednesday, featuring live music, magic shows, interactive food stations, a sushi and salad bar, carving stations and a special kids’ section. The festivities will continue on Christmas the next day with a Christmas Brunch from 12.30 pm to 4 pm and a Christmas Gala Dinner at Tea Pot in the evening, accompanied by a live band.

A major attraction on Christmas Day will be the Christmas Carnival at Vatika, scheduled from 3 pm onwards. The carnival promises live global food counters, mocktails, live music and dance, a magic show and kids’ activity zones, making it a family-centric celebration.

In addition, several in-house restaurants at Mayfair Lagoon, including Mamma Mia, Lemon Grass, Nakli Dhaba, Kanika, Super Snax and MBC, will roll out curated festive menus, Christmas feasts and seasonal specials as part of its ‘Season of Joy’ celebrations.

Similarly, The Crown, Bhubaneswar, has lined up a buffet dinner at its Zodiac Cafe on Wednesday, scheduled between 7.30 pm and 10.30 pm, which is priced at Rs 2,000. The spread includes chicken, mutton and fish preparations, accompanied by live music.