Bhubaneswar hotels to ring in Christmas with gala dinners

BHUBANESWAR: As Christmas eve is just a day away, hotels across Bhubaneswar are pulling out all the stops to ring in the festive cheer with themed dinners, carnivals and live music.
With curated menus, family-friendly carnivals and musical evenings, the hospitality sector of the state capital appears ready to welcome the Christmas spirit, offering visitors multiple ways to celebrate the season.
At Mayfair Lagoon in Jayadev Vihar, the celebrations begin with a Christmas Eve dinner at Tea Pot on Wednesday, featuring live music, magic shows, interactive food stations, a sushi and salad bar, carving stations and a special kids’ section. The festivities will continue on Christmas the next day with a Christmas Brunch from 12.30 pm to 4 pm and a Christmas Gala Dinner at Tea Pot in the evening, accompanied by a live band.
A major attraction on Christmas Day will be the Christmas Carnival at Vatika, scheduled from 3 pm onwards. The carnival promises live global food counters, mocktails, live music and dance, a magic show and kids’ activity zones, making it a family-centric celebration.
In addition, several in-house restaurants at Mayfair Lagoon, including Mamma Mia, Lemon Grass, Nakli Dhaba, Kanika, Super Snax and MBC, will roll out curated festive menus, Christmas feasts and seasonal specials as part of its ‘Season of Joy’ celebrations.
Similarly, The Crown, Bhubaneswar, has lined up a buffet dinner at its Zodiac Cafe on Wednesday, scheduled between 7.30 pm and 10.30 pm, which is priced at Rs 2,000. The spread includes chicken, mutton and fish preparations, accompanied by live music.
On Thursday, the hotel will host a Kids’ Carnival from noon to 4 pm, with packages priced at Rs 2,400 for adults and Rs 1,100 for children aged six to 12. The Christmas Day offering includes a buffet along with malt wine and beer.
At Purple Leaf in Raghunathpur, Christmas celebrations are spread over two days with a special dinner on Wednesday and a festive lunch on Thursday. The pricing stands at Rs 1,500 for adults and Rs 750 for children. The hotel is highlighting traditional Christmas desserts, including plum cakes and Yule log cakes, along with a special buffet and live music performances on both days.
Meanwhile, Empires Hotel is extending the celebrations with a Christmas Weekend Fiesta from Christmas Day on December 25 to December 28. Both lunch and dinner buffets are being offered at Rs 1,119. The hotel is also offering a TDH (Table d’Hôte) Christmas menu at Bandhej, its multi-cuisine restaurant. Guests can choose between lunch (1 pm to 3 pm) and dinner (8 pm to 11 pm), with live music enhancing the festive ambience during dinner hours. Adding to the festive spirit, guests will also be treated to complimentary plum cake from Santa Claus.