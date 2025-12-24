Orissa HC bins PIL against hike in salary of Odisha legislators

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday declined to intervene against the three-fold salary hike of Odisha MLAs with a monthly package of Rs 3.45 lakh cleared through four bills in the Assembly on December 9, which would make them the highest paid legislators in the country.

The division bench of Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman rejected the PIL filed by high court lawyer Kabita Patra saying the petition was premature as the Bill is presently pending assent of the Governor.

Patra challenged the constitutional propriety of the legislative action culminating in the passage of the Odisha Legislative Assembly Members Salary Allowances and Pension (Amendment) Bill, 2025. Advocate Srinivas Mohanty represented the petitioner.

The petition said the PIL was moved in the pre-assent stage to seek enforcement of constitutional safeguards before irreversible fiscal consequences on public funds in the form of recurring charge on the consolidated fund of the state.