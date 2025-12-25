Minister Suresh Pujari asks officials to step up development works in Kotia

BHUBANESWAR: Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management Suresh Pujari on Wednesday directed officials to take steps for upgradation of the primary health centre at Kotia into a community health centre and appointment of specialist doctors in paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, and general medicine.

After a high-level review meeting on various issues related to Kotia, Pujari emphasised that all developmental programmes of the government should be implemented smoothly to win the confidence and hearts of the people of Kotia. He urged focus on enhancing the skills of self-help groups to make them more self-reliant, and instructed senior officials of various departments to extend all necessary support to the Koraput collector for the overall development of Kotia.

While several developmental schemes have already been implemented in Kotia gram panchayat with a population of more than 10,000, the sub-collector of Koraput is now functioning as the nodal officer. However, steps are being taken to appoint an OAS officer as officer on special duty (OSD) for Kotia.

Pujari reviewed the progress of road connectivity projects linking Kotia and Deomali and directed that the works be completed within the stipulated time. He said all developmental activities should be expedited to develop Deomali into a major tourist destination and ensure renovation of the Jagannath temples at Ganjeipadar and Deomali so that the upcoming Rath Yatra can be conducted in a grand way.

The minister also asked officials to promote cash crops in the villages under Kotia panchayat and encourage farmers to go for beekeeping, millet cultivation, vegetable farming, tamarind, strawberry, dragon fruit and turmeric cultivation.