Odisha: 11 industrial projects worth over Rs 1,300 crore get single-window clearance

BHUBANESWAR: The state-level single-window clearance authority (SLSWCA) chaired by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja on Thursday approved 11 industrial proposals with proposed investment of Rs 1,332.80 crore. The projects will generate employment opportunities for 7,474 people.

The projects span a wide range of sectors including metal ancillary and downstream industries, food and seafood processing, textiles and apparel, chemicals, green hydrogen and green ammonia, tourism, logistics, coal beneficiation and IT&ESDM.

In the metal and downstream sector, Kalinga Copper Private Limited plans to set up a copper foil manufacturing unit in Dhenkanal with an investment of Rs 150 crore while MM Castings Private Limited will invest Rs 65 crore in Ganjam to manufacture high manganese steel crusher parts.

Pasupati Agrovet Private Limited has proposed to invest Rs 200 crore in a shrimp processing unit in Khurda and Sree Lakshmi Apparels Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 60 crore in a readymade garments unit in Cuttack. In chemicals and green energy, Universal Industries will set up an Agro chemical unit in Jagatsinghpur district with an investment of Rs 220 crore. Sara Green Energy Private Limited has proposed to put up a 20,000 tonne green ammonia project in Ganjam with an will investment of Rs 250 crore.