Odisha plans massive infrastructure push to BCPPER for new economic corridor

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has planned to develop the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri-Paradip economic region (BCPPER) as a major integrated economic corridor, with comprehensive infrastructure road map that includes construction of three ring roads spanning 645 km.

Chairing a high-level meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan here on Wednesday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi directed departments concerned to prepare a dedicated development programme to transform all cities in the corridor into ‘growth hubs’ for industrial, commercial and tourism expansion.

The plan includes development of a massive road network comprising Capital Ring Road (432 km) from Paradip to Puri through Tangi, Saptasajya and Rameshwar to enhance regional development. The project will be developed in close coordination with the Centre’s proposed 111-km Capital Region Ring Road (CRRR).

In addition, a 148-km outer ring road connecting Jatamundia-Trisulia-Urali-Balipatna-Pipili-Jatni-Khurda and another 65-km inner ring road from Tamando to Dhauli via Chandaka and Pahala will be developed.

The three ring roads aim to divert heavy traffic from urban centres, boost connectivity, facilitate trade and nurture inclusive growth by linking rural and semi-urban areas with the national value chains. This apart, a 32-km railway line from Puri to Konark and a 70-km railway line from Konark to Bhubaneswar via Nimapara have been proposed.

Given its direct linkage with Paradip Port, the region is expected to witness major growth in manufacturing, port-based industries, agriculture, fisheries, chemicals, textiles, IT, logistics and transport sectors, along with a major boost to tourism.