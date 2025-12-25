Photo exhibition on hockey legend Dilip Tirkey gets underway in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey on Wednesday inaugurated a photo exhibition titled ‘Dilip Tirkey and the Spirit of Hockey in Odisha’ at the State Museum here. The exhibition will continue till December 28.

This is the third edition of the hockey legend’s photo exhibition hosted by senior photographer Shamim Qureshy in the capital city. Going through some of his rare photographs, Dilip said they refreshed his memories. “In the last three decades, I have seen many photographers in the country and abroad but Shamim Qureshy’s commitment towards his profession is commendable,” said the Padma Shri awardee.

He further expressed deep sorrow over the death of Shamim’s sister in Kolkata on Tuesday. “I came to know that Shamim bhai lost his elder sister in Kolkata and thought he will postpone the exhibition. However, he rushed to Kolkata and attended the last rites of his sister and returned to join the inaugural season of the photo exhibition dot on time in Bhubaneswar.

I have never seen such a committed photographer in my life,” said Dilip. Appreciating Shamim’s brilliant work, Odisha Cricket Association president Pankaj Lochan Mohanty said such a photo exhibition will be an inspiration for other hockey players.

Shamim said, “It was the year 1996 when I first saw Dilip Tirkey and clicked his photograph. His dedication and hard work impressed me a lot. Later, he emerged as the best defender of India.”

Iconic hockey players of the state Olympian Amit Rohidas, Roshan Minz, Dipasan Tirkey, Lilima Minz, Namita Toppo and others visited the exhibition.