Samriddhi Tripathy from Karnataka winner of KIIT NanhiPari Little Miss India 2025

BHUBANESWAR: Samriddhi Tripathy from Karnataka was crowned the KIIT NanhiPari Little Miss India 2025 champion at the silver jubilee edition of KIIT NanhiPari Little Miss India 2025 organised at KIIT University here recently.

The grand finale of the event was held in presence of Femina Miss India World 2024 Nikita Porwal, 1st runner-up Rekha Pandey and Femina Miss India World 2023 Nandini Gupta.

Samriddhi stood out among other contestants for her style, talent, intelligence, elegance and compassion as she took the centre stage in the 25th edition of this celebrated competition.

While Pranjal Sharma of Madhya Pradesh won the first runner-up title, P Prardhini of Telangana was adjudged the second runner-up.

Chief patron of KIIT NanhiPari and founder of KIIT and KISS Achyuta Samanta, patron Malay Mohapatra and other guests crowned the winners.

The KIIT NanhiPari Little Miss India 2025, offered scholarships worth Rs 56 lakh to the winners. The winner received a scholarship worth Rs 28 lakh, including a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh along with a 100 per cent academic fee waiver for pursuing any discipline at KIIT University, while the first runner-up was awarded scholarship worth Rs 14 lakh, comprising a Rs 5 lakh cash prize and a 50 per cent academic fee waiver. The second runner-up received a scholarship worth Rs 12 lakh, including a Rs 3 lakh cash prize along with a 50 per cent academic fee waiver.

Several contestants were also recognised with special category awards for their exceptional talent and personality. Miss Photogenic was awarded to Pranjal Sharma (Madhya Pradesh), while Sudeshna Gurung (Sikkim) won the Miss Selfie title.