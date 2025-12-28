SOA University in Bhubaneswar opens spa, grooming centre to pamper paws, whiskers

BHUBANESWAR: The Institute of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry (IVSAH) of SOA University here has launched a state-of-the-art spa and grooming centre for management and care of pets.

Highly skilled and trained professional groomers, working under the direct supervision of expert veterinarians, have been deployed at the centre for pet care and grooming. The centre is fully air-conditioned and equipped with best of the class facilities and amenities.

The services available in the centre include washing, hair cutting, nail cutting, ear cleaning, face styling, detangling and hair brushing for all types of breeds. Pet owners can request for different types of haircut for their dog breeds as per their choice and preference. Besides, there will be scope for exclusive add-on services as per the needs.

Vice-chancellor of SOA Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda said, “Animals and birds do not have the capability to express themselves. When they suffer, it is the vets who have to understand their problem and pain. The new centre will go a long way in alleviating the suffering of such creatures.”

Chief medical officer of IVSAH Prof Niranjan Sahu said India’s tropical climate favours multiplication of ectoparasites like ticks, lice and fleas which spread from one region to another and could affect healthy animals. The parasites suck blood, damage body coat, induce allergy and transmit fatal diseases like babesiosis, anaplasmosis and ehrlichiosis which often become fatal and lead to multi-organ dysfunction.