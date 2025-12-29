North-East Panorama to open for visitors at Nandankanan Zoological Park from today

BHUBANESWAR: The Nandankanan Zoological Park is set to unveil a new thematic area named ‘North-East Panorama’ on the occasion of its 66th foundation day on Monday, offering visitors a chance to see the animals native to the northeast region of the country.

Zoo authorities said the thematic display area has been designed to showcase the rich wildlife diversity of northeast India and comprises 10 different enclosures where visitors will be able to see a variety of animals native to the region like Hog Deer, Pig-tailed Macaque, Stump-tailed Macaque, Assamese Macaque, Hoolock Gibbon, Himalayan Griffon, Manipuri Deer, Himalayan Black Bear, Greater Adjutant Stork and Asian Brown Tortoise.

The nature-immersive enclosures have been created over 2.7 acre area, while the entire thematic zone spans approximately 5.17 acre and adds 800 metre of additional visitor pathway to the zoo. The enclosures are equipped with nature immersing exhibits, feeding cells along with dedicated pathways, RO water kiosk, service roads and landscaped surroundings and will offer visitors an enriching and educational experience showcasing the unique fauna of the northeast, zoo officials said.

This apart, a glass-fronted leopard enclosure has also been developed in the zoo over 1,405 sq mtr area featuring naturalistic habitat elements and a glass-fronted viewing shelter that offers visitors an unobstructed view of the enclosure, creating an engaging experience. The enclosure has six feeding cells and four well-equipped back kraals to facilitate efficient animal management and care. This project will also be opened for public from Monday.

A slew of other projects have also been planned to be inaugurated at the zoo as part of the foundation day ceremony. The event will be attended by Forest and Environment minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia, and forest and wildlife officials.