CBI files prelim charge sheet against 16 accused in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed the preliminary charge sheet against 16 accused people in connection with the police sub-inspector (SI) recruitment scam.

In the charge sheet filed before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Special Judge, CBI Binod Bihari Sahoo, the central agency has named Sankar Prusty, the chief of Panchsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd, as the prime accused in the case. The others include promoter of M/s Silicon Techlab Private Limited Suresh Nayak as well as Sankar’s close associates Muna Mohanty and Arabinda Das.

Interestingly, the CBI has not mentioned names of any candidates in its preliminary charge sheet. Berhampur police had arrested 114 candidates in connection with the case. However, a special court in Berhampur granted conditional bail to all of them on October 29.

Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) had entrusted ITI Limited, a central PSU in Kolkata, with the charge of conducting the SI recruitment examination, which was to be held on October 5 and 6. ITI Limited had sublet the work to Silicon and key tasks were given to Panchsoft Technologies headed by Sankar.

Earlier, CBI had mentioned the names of Sankar, Muna and 118 others in its FIR. After taking over the probe, the central agency had collected FIRs of both the CB and Golanthara police station.