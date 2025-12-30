Farmers give a cold shoulder to potato plan in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : The state government’s ambitious plan for area expansion under potato cultivation to boost production seems to be faltering with cold response from farmers to the highly-subsidised seeds provided by the horticulture wing of Agriculture department.

While the potato planting season (November to December) for rabi crop is going to be over soon, the department has so far managed to deliver only 1.84 lakh quintal seeds to farmers, which is just 56 per cent of the target.

Aiming to increase the area under potato cultivation from 12,374 hectare (around 31,000 acre) cultivated in 2024 to 21,750 hectare (55,000 acre) during the 2025 rabi season, the department had placed an order of 3.26 lakh quintal of certified seeds to the Odisha State Seeds Corporation (OSSC). The seeds were to be supplied to farmers at a subsidised rate of Rs 10 per kg against the actual cost of Rs 42.24 per kg.

Despite massive efforts by district horticulture officials to achieve the target, farmers preferred locally available seed potato as they did not want to pay Rs 20 per kg upfront to get a return of Rs 10 through DBT after planting. “We do not have enough cash to pay double the amount of the subsidised price. We are not sure when the government will refund the subsided amount so we purchased the required seeds from local markets at similar price,” said Sukanta Rout, a potato cultivator from Koraput district.