Odisha government faces Opposition fire over Chhattisgarh’s Udanti barrage work

BHUBANESWAR: Reports that Chhattisgarh has initiated the process for construction of a barrage on Udanti river have triggered sharp reactions from the Opposition BJD and Congress, who have questioned the Odisha government’s efforts for a negotiated settlement of the long-standing Mahanadi river water dispute.

The Udanti river originates in Chhattisgarh and flows through Odisha’s Nuapada and Kalahandi districts. It is a tributary of the Tel river, which ultimately feeds into the Mahanadi river system. While Udanti does not directly join the Mahanadi, it is considered an important river within the basin.

Official sources said the Odisha government had earlier objected to Chhattisgarh’s proposal in 2018 to construct barrages on the Udanti river, citing concerns that such structures could reduce water inflow to the Hirakud dam. The recent in-principle approval granted by the Chhattisgarh government for the Udanti barrage has once again brought the issue into focus, they added.