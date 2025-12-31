Double murder in Cuttack’s Tangi area; police launch probe

CUTTACK: Two youths were brutally murdered inside a garage located on side of NH-16 near Nirgundi railway station in Cuttack district’s Tangi area on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Prasant Kumar Jena (23) of Jatrapadia locality in Choudwar and Mohammad Soheb (21) of Bilteruan village within Tangi police limits.

Police said the bodies of the two were found lying inside Om Namah Narayani garage dealing in repairs poclain machines.

The garage owner Dillip Kumar Nayak said he got information from the locals about the double murder following which he informed Tangi police about the matter.

Senior police officers rushed to the spot and launched an investigation with the help of a scientific team.

Preliminary investigation suggests the two youths were beaten to death after being tortured. The miscreants had removed their apparels, tied them to a pole inside the garage, poured cold water and beat them to death, said the police.

Choudwar SDPO Umakant Nayak confirmed that the two youths were beaten to death inside the garage.

“While FIR is yet to be registered in connection with the incident, an investigation has been launched and we are verifying the CCTTV footage to identify the miscreants involved in the crime,” said Nayak.