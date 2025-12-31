High grade marijuana worth Rs 4 cr seized at Bhubaneswar airport

BHUBANESWAR: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday seized a large consignment of high-grade marijuana from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) and detained a person in this connection.

Sources said acting on an intel, the DRI officials inspected the luggage of a passenger, who arrived on an international flight from Bangkok and found around 4 kg of the contraband concealed inside it. Following the seizure, the DRI detained the passenger said to be from Gujarat and launched further investigation.

The seizure ahead of New Year celebration in the capital city has sparked apprehensions. However, sources said investigation is also on to find if Bhubaneswar was being used as a transit point for smuggling of the banned drug to other places.

Previously, the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate had seized around 50 kg hydroponic weed worth over `30 crore from the BPIA airport and detained three persons from Uttar Pradesh in this connection. The Customs officials had also seized around 3.2 kg hydroponic marijuana worth over Rs 3.2 crore in October and detained a native from Kerala in this connection.