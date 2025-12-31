Illegal hoardings flood capital as BMC turns blind

BHUBANESWAR: The beautiful city of Bhubaneswar has been reduced to an ugly sprawl of hoardings, posters and banners, etc., with brazen takeover of public spaces by leaders, workers and even paltry and insignificant elements of different political parties ahead of the New Year.

The capital city is witnessing an unprecedented billboard free-for-all and a total collapse of enforcement. From major roads and intersections to flyovers and public squares, the city is choked with New Year greetings from politicians, particularly local leaders and councillor aspirants of the ruling BJP, the Opposition BJD and Congress, raising serious questions about accountability and selective blindness of the state government and the civic administration.

Two years back, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation had launched a special enforcement drive ‘Tree, Pole and Wall’ (TPW) to crack down on unauthorised installation of hoardings and pasting of banners and posters by individuals or agencies. “However, the effort to maintain the beauty and cleanliness of the city has been consigned to the dustbin under the new government. So much for the Swachh Bharat mantra given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” rued a concerned citizen.

At Rasulgarh, around two to three large posters had been installed under the flyover a few days back. However, with the BMC enforcement continuing to turn a blind eye, the number has now increased to more than a dozen. Similarly in Jharpada area, the roundabout that was beautified at a cost of several lakhs of rupees has been completely covered with posters of leaders from both BJP and BJD, obscuring the Ashoka pillar in the middle.