Woman killed, daughter-in-law critically injured in Cuttack hit-and-run

CUTTACK: A 62-year-old woman was killed while her daughter-in-law sustained grievous injuries after being hit by a car during their evening walk on Taladanda canal road here.

The deceased was identified as Bharati Parida. Her daughter-in-law Susmita Parida (30) has been admitted to SCB medical college and hospital and her condition is stated to be critical.

Police said the duo hail from Bhatapur in Balasore district and had been staying in Kalyan Nagar locality of the city. They usually go on morning walks every day but could not do so on the day due to intense cold and fog. Accordingly, they had gone for an evening walk when the incident occurred.

Eyewitnesses said the car suddenly lost balance and hit the two women, killing the elderly on the spot. On being informed, police reached the spot and shifted her daughter-in-law to SCBMCH. "The car has been seized but the driver continues to be at large," said Madhupatna IIC Chitta Ranjan Rout.