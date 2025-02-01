External Affairs minister Jaishankar praises Odisha govt for success of PBD

BHUBANESWAR: External Affairs minister S Jaishankar has congratulated the Odisha government for making the three-day 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) held at the capital city a “resounding success”.
In a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Jaishankar said his ministry will look forward to partnering with the Odisha government for organising events like the PBD in the state in future.
“My ministry looks forward to partnering with Odisha for organising similar events in the future,’ he said. The PBD was held in the capital city of Bhubaneswar from January 8.
“The meticulous planning as well as impeccable execution of all details pertaining to the organisation of the PBD by the Odisha government was indeed commendable and praiseworthy,” he said.
The External Affairs minister said the Indian diaspora members who participated in the conclave gave a very positive feedback of the hospitality extended by the state government. The diaspora members also highly praised the care and assistance extended to them during their stay in the state, he added. This year’s PBD was based on the theme of ‘Diaspora’s Contribution to Viksit Bharat’. Odisha hosted the event for the first time.