External Affairs minister Jaishankar praises Odisha govt for success of PBD

BHUBANESWAR: External Affairs minister S Jaishankar has congratulated the Odisha government for making the three-day 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) held at the capital city a “resounding success”.

In a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Jaishankar said his ministry will look forward to partnering with the Odisha government for organising events like the PBD in the state in future.

“My ministry looks forward to partnering with Odisha for organising similar events in the future,’ he said. The PBD was held in the capital city of Bhubaneswar from January 8.