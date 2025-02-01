Two employees found dead in room of food processing unit

Both did not report to duty on Friday. A staff went to the unit where he found their door locked from inside. He and some locals then entered through the rear side of the building and found Sahoo and Behera lying unconscious in the room with their mouths foaming. They were rushed to Capital Hospital where the doctors declared them received dead.

Kharavela Nagar police and a scientific team visited the spot to investigate the matter. There were no signs of forced entry into the building or any injury marks on their bodies. “More details will emerge after receiving the postmortem reports,” said Kharavela Nagar IIC Rajanikanta Mishra.

Police suspect the two possibly died in their sleep after inhaling toxic smoke emitted by mosquito coils. Traces of at least two burnt mosquito coils were found in the room, and all the windows were closed too.