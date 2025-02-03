BMC switches to malathion for fogging as mosquitoes now resistant to deltamethrin

BHUBANESWAR: As mosquitoes in the state capital have become resistant to deltamethrin, the chemical generally used for fogging activities in the city, it has now been replaced with a new government-approved alternative malathion for the drive.

The decision has been taken basing on the report of a central team on vector-borne diseases (VBD) which during a study last year had found that the nuisant/non-disease causing mosquitoes that have exploded in the city have become resistant to deltamethrin to some extent, an official from the BMC health wing said.

“Accordingly, they had suggested for an alternative to effectively control the mosquito menace in the city,” the official added. He said the civic body was granted permission for the same during the meeting held recently under the chairmanship of Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra.

“Accordingly, we have switched to malathion for the fogging drive. The new chemical is being used for the last two days and the fogging drive has also been intensified,” the official said. The civic body has 20 battery vehicle mounted fogging machines, 30 portable fogging machines and two tractor mounted fogging machines that have been pressed into service, he added.

Twelve teams, each comprising an operator, a driver and an assistant have been formed to carry out the drive. At least four wards in three zones - north, southeast and southwest - are being covered on a daily basis by the teams for the last two days. BMC health wing officials said the drive is being carried out only in the evening as the fog in the morning is making it unfavourable to carry out the drive during that time.

Notably, the mosquito density in the capital city has increased to an alarmingly high level of 82 units per man per 10 hours in the recent times. Officials said the density is beyond the bearable limit of 50 units.