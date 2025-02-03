Insectika Biotech launches new fish feed

BHUBANESWAR: City-based Insectika Biotech, an Indo-Israel technology firm in insect farming, has launched an innovative insect protein-based fish feed in Odisha. The feed is designed specifically for Asian sea bass and aquarium species.

The feed developed in collaboration with Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture (CIBA), was unveiled at the Shrimp Farmers’ Conclave 2025 here in the presence of more than 500 advanced farmers and hatchery owners.

Asian sea bass are dependent on fish meal, which is becoming expensive and is under threat of a total ban due to unsustainable fishing practices. However, Insectika’s new feeds - ‘Yum Pro’ for Asian sea bass and ‘YuM TuM’ for aquarium fish will ensure a steady supply of proteins for the aqua industry, deputy director general of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) JK Jena said. The innovative approach to sustainable protein-based fish feed offers a natural and effective solution. It will discourage the practice of overfishing and reduce ecological degradation, he added.

Director (sales and marketing) of Insectika Kamlesh Mishra said the collaboration with CIBA will help advance circularity and sustainability in feed production, especially for exportable fish varieties like Asian sea bass.