Balangir boy with disability accorded free treatment after Majhi’s intervention

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday made swift arrangement for treatment of a physically-challenged boy from Balangir, who is unable to sit or walk.

Making it a priority to meet persons with disabilities (PwDs) attending his weekly grievance cell, the chief minister went to Alok, the 16-year-old son of Ratan Kalse of Balangir, waiting outside on a wheelchair. Seeing Alok’s suffering and his father’s distress, Majhi immediately sent the boy to the Capital Hospital with instructions to the authorities concerned for providing prompt treatment. His medical expenses will be met by financial assistance from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

The chief minister also sanctioned Rs 5 lakh from CMRF for the treatment seven-year-old Pratyusha, daughter of Heramba Giri of Boudh, who is suffering from a rare skin disease. This is the second time, Majhi extended assistance to the girl after she received free treatment for the same problem at Capital Hospital and later in SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

Heramba had visited the CM’s grievance cell in December last year seeking assistance for treatment of her daughter. The chief minister also directed officials to provide housing assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to Heramba.

Expressing her gratitude to Majhi, the poor woman said, “My expectations have been fulfilled. I will never be able to repay the debt I owe to the chief minister.”

Later talking to mediapersons, Majhi said, “The grievance hearing programme has been successful in delivering justice to people. Since its start in July last year, the programme has resolved 81 per cent of cases till the seventh phase. A total of 8,031 grievances were received of which 6,545 were resolved. The remaining grievances are under process.”

He assured that the government will not disappoint people who come to him with hope and expectations. All grievances and problems are being heard and addressed with seriousness, he asserted.

The chief minister also appealed to the people of the state to approach the district collectors’ grievance cells, where many issues will be resolved. He advised them to visit the CM’s grievance cell for more complex cases on the recommendation of the district collectors.

In the eighth phase, 1,000 people had registered for the grievance hearing.